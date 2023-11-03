New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Target worth $123,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

