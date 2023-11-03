New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,280 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Snowflake worth $84,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.0 %

Snowflake stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.