Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.95. Newmark Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 142,402 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 439,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 260,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

