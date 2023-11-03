NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.37. 178,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,398,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

NXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.56.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

