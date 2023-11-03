NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 62,016 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.1% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.16% of NIKE worth $265,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.32. 592,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.