NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. NiSource makes up 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

