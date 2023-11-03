NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

