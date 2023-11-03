Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

