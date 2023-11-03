Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Workiva in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,571.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

WK stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

