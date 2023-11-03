Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.24 million, a PE ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

