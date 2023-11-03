NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

