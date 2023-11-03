Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $650.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

