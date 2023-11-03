NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.44

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1481306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

