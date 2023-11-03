Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.62-1.77 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 139,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $912.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 132.20%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,061.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $46,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,061.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $310,783. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.