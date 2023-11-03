nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.