Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 416 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

QSR stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

