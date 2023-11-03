Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases Shares of 8,633 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,444 shares of company stock worth $15,895,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

