Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

OII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OII

Oceaneering International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OII opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.