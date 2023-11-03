Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,050 shares of company stock worth $1,174,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 21.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,179,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 206,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

