Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.03

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.66, with a volume of 49144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,649 shares of company stock worth $504,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

