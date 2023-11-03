Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after acquiring an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,705,000 after acquiring an additional 981,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 681,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

View Our Latest Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.