Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

OMCL stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

