Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONTX

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.