Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

