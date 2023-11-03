ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 244,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ONEOK by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

