OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Down 5.8%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.87. 136,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 604,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.37 million. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 518,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,563. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $3,714,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

