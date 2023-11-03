Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.67 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $287,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $6,706,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

