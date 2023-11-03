Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

