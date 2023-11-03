Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
OGEN stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.78.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
