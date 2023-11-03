O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $115,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,732,594. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $948.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $925.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.