OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 720 at Canaccord Genuity Group

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 700 ($8.52) to GBX 720 ($8.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.52) to GBX 720 ($8.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.73) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 749.60 ($9.12).

Get OSB Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OSB

OSB Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OSB traded up GBX 24 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 358.80 ($4.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.47 and a beta of 1.29. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 576.50 ($7.02).

In other news, insider Andy Golding acquired 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £100,242.50 ($121,979.19). In related news, insider Andy Golding bought 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,242.50 ($121,979.19). Also, insider David Weymouth acquired 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,048.09). In the last three months, insiders bought 53,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,442. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.