OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 720

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.52) to GBX 720 ($8.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.73) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 749.60 ($9.12).

OSB Group stock traded up GBX 22.86 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 357.66 ($4.35). The stock had a trading volume of 619,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,953. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 576.50 ($7.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 627.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding bought 25,250 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,242.50 ($121,979.19). In related news, insider David Weymouth bought 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,048.09). Also, insider Andy Golding bought 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £100,242.50 ($121,979.19). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 53,986 shares of company stock worth $19,382,442. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

