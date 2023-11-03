Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 558,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 20.5 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,336. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.