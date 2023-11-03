Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

