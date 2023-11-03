Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 115,253 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

