Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $375.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.05 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

