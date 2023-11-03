Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.54. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

