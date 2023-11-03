Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $194.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.94.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

