Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

