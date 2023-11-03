Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

