Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VT stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

