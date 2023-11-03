Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

DOX stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

