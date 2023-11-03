Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %
DOX stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
