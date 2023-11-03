Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

