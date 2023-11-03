Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,594 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after purchasing an additional 732,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 738,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.