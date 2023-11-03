Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,785 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

