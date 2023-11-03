Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

