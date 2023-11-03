Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 183,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

