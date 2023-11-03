Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

