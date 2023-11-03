Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.54.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Parkland stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$44.16.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

