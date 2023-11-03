Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.78.

PSN traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 87,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Parsons by 62.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

